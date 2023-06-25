Innovative protective equipment: competitiveness with “Made in Germany”

The Covid-19 pandemic has shown how sensitively the entire value chain for the production of protective equipment and services, for example in the areas of logistics, cleaning and recycling, affects the world and has changed the demand for protective masks. In particular, particle-filtering respirators according to the FFP2 standard were more important than ever. In Germany, numerous companies with innovative machine and automation processes for the production of such masks have developed and established themselves as a result of the challenges. One of these success stories is PPE Germany GmbH, based in Berlin. Max Leber, Sales Manager of PPE Germany GmbH, remembers that since the start of production in December 2020, the machines and production have not stood still in order to ensure that the population is supplied with protective equipment. “The clear goal is to assume responsibility in order to make a significant contribution to a better and healthier future,” says Max Leber.

Due to many years of experience, massive investments, consistent automation and the focus on design and quality, PPE Germany now produces more than 40 million PPP2 masks with high quality at prices on an international level. “In addition to our own production lines such as Karla Air and Dodo Air, as an OEM from Berlin, we also produce for customers worldwide who want to use the superior quality of PPE Germany and the “Made in Germany” seal for their own products,” says Leber. This innovative spirit contributes to the fact that Germany now plays a global role in the production of such masks.

Efficient production through automation

In the early days of the pandemic, there was a shortage of personal protective equipment, especially respiratory masks. In order to counteract a possible shortage of masks, companies were needed that guaranteed efficient and reliable production. This was recognized by manufacturing companies, industry and research institutions, which saw precisely the advantages for stable mass production in automation with mechanical engineering. With the federal funding “Research and technology projects for the production of innovative personal protective equipment”, the Federal Government has launched a funding program. The aim of the funding program was to set additional innovation incentives along the entire value chain for the production of protective equipment. “The challenges lay in overcoming the pandemic, but at the same time, with the strengthening of competitiveness, provisions should also be made for further challenges,” says Max Leber. The funding priorities are in the sustainability claim, including recyclability with the points of functionality and the development of new areas of need. In addition, this should meet the demand for automation with digitization of production and services as a contribution to the efficiency of the National Health Protection Reserve (NRGS), as well as standardization and the testing and certification process.

For example, automation minimizes human errors and at the same time production capacities can be increased. But in particular, the use of advanced technologies can sustainably improve the quality of personal protective equipment and, in particular, the filter effect of masks.

Innovative technologies in mask production

An example of a company that uses innovative technologies in mask production is PPE Germany GmbH with its own production facility in Berlin. It manufactures high-quality and reliable respiratory masks for use in healthcare and occupational safety, as well as in the private and government sectors. The “Dodo Air Medical” mask model is an innovation that, for the first time, not only protects patients, but also medical staff. “Thanks to suitable materials, a new design and double certification as an FFP2 mask and class 1 medical device, this innovative mask is now not only convincing in hospitals, but also in pharmacies and care facilities,” explains Max Leber.

The innovations in the PPE Germany products lie in the development of an in-house structure with existing materials made in Germany, which made it possible to advance in certain areas at all, such as the breathing resistance value or the filter performance. Max Leber on this: “Only by further developing the materials, the filter layers, the outer layers, which first of all make it possible to improve products and thus create innovations.” The company PPE Germany relies on automation, advanced machines and materials to ensure high quality of the ensure masks. “By using the specially developed PPE nano filter layers, PPE Germany has succeeded in guaranteeing an excellent filter effect with a much thinner mask, despite the small amount of material used,” explains Max Leber.

“Made in Germany” stands for quality and reliability – know-how and expertise are crucial

“Made in Germany” stands for high quality and reliability. Companies like PPE Germany GmbH have also focused on developing a perfect fit and lower breathing resistance for perfect wearing comfort over hours. However, it is not only the technology that ensures high quality and efficient production of masks, but also the know-how and expertise of the employees are of crucial importance. “Thanks to the expertise and know-how, the Dodo Air Medical model, for example, impresses with a filter performance of more than 97 percent, in addition to low breathing resistance and pleasant wearing comfort,” says Leber.

Overall, it can be seen that there is a high level of innovation in mask production and that companies are facing up to the challenges. Efficient processes are developed and applied to ensure quality production. The combination of machine, material and human use means that particle-filtering respirators can be produced in large quantities and quality “Made in Germany” according to the FFP2 standard. Companies that rely on innovative technologies and qualified employees have a clear competitive advantage and can help ensure that the supply of protective masks will continue to be guaranteed in the future.

V.i.S.d.P.:

Moritz Roland

OTA Education & Blogger

Moritz Roland, graduate of the English boarding school Rossall School in Fleetwood, Great Britain, with the International Baccalaureate Diploma (IB). Moritz is in OTA vocational training in healthcare. Moritz has been with ABOWI-Reputation.com since 2022. He is particularly interested in the change in the healthcare system – the focus is on human health – through technology, digitization and artificial intelligence for holistic health from A to Z. The blog akopjan-health.de offers numerous topics related to health and company health management. You can reach us at [email protected].

FAQ

Why are FFP2 masks so important?

The Covid-19 pandemic has greatly increased the demand for protective masks, especially for particle-filtering respirators according to the FFP2 standard. These offer greater protection against the virus than conventional masks and are therefore indispensable for people with a higher risk of infection.

What role does “Made in Germany” play in mask production?

“Made in Germany” stands for high quality and reliability. In times of pandemics, this becomes even more important. Companies like PPE Germany GmbH rely on an effective combination of the use of machines, materials and people, as well as on qualified employees, in order to produce particle-filtering respirators according to the FFP2 standard in large quantities and in high quality.

PPE Germany GmbH based in Berlin are specialists in respiratory protection made in Germany. PPE Germany is one of the major European mask producers for high-quality FFP2 masks and started production in 2020 to ensure that the population is supplied with protective equipment. PPE Germany protects the health of people who have to work and live in complicated air conditions, for example through viral contamination, hospital germ contamination, bacterial contamination, dust, fibers (e.g. from mineral wool), industrial exhaust gases, fine dust. All PPE Germany products are certified and are subject to the strictest test standards.

company contact

PPE Germany GmbH

Max Leber

Mertensstrasse 63-115

13587 Berlin

+49 30 202366380

Press contact

PPE Germany GmbH

Max Leber

Mertensstrasse 63-115

13587 Berlin

+49 30 202366380

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

