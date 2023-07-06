No Vax Advocate Questions Truth and Intentions of Covid Commission

Barbara Balanzoni, a vocal No Vax advocate who was previously disbarred from the Medici Order of Venice, has expressed skepticism towards a new commission to investigate the management of the Covid pandemic in Italy. In an interview with beraking latest news, Balanzoni voiced her doubts about the commission’s ability to reveal the truth about vaccines and the mistakes made during the crisis.

“I don’t think this Commission will reveal the truth about vaccines and the mistakes made during the pandemic,” Balanzoni stated. Her comment comes in response to the recent approval of a bill in the Chamber that aims to establish a commission of inquiry on the management of the Covid emergency in Italy.

Balanzoni further criticized the Italian healthcare system, stating, “After all, we are in Italy and this Commission will probably be yet another Italian-style antics. The most serious thing of all is that the era of politicized medicine has been legitimized, whereby the minister dictates the therapies and if Italian doctors do not follow wrong and murderous therapies, they are practically banned.”

She went on to express her belief that the current approach to medicine in Italy is based on political criteria rather than scientific evidence, causing the death of millions of people. Balanzoni specifically mentioned former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Health Minister Roberto Speranza as responsible for the perceived failures in handling the pandemic, calling them “the firing squad for the Italian people.”

Balanzoni’s comments reflect the ongoing controversy surrounding the management of the Covid crisis and the role of vaccines in preventing its spread. While the commission aims to shed light on the handling of the emergency, individuals with alternative views, like Balanzoni, continue to question its intentions and whether it will truly uncover the truth.