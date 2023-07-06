Home » Salvadoran karate athlete Gabriela Izaguirre debuts with a gold medal at the Central American and Caribbean Games – Diario La Página
News

Salvadoran karate athlete Gabriela Izaguirre debuts with a gold medal at the Central American and Caribbean Games – Diario La Página

by admin

Gabriella Izaguirre, a karate fighter from El Salvador, makes her debut at the Central American and Caribbean Games with a gold medal and rises to the medal table as the eighth gold medal for the country, after defeating the Colombian Sofía Cárdenas

The Salvadoran achieved a score of 5 to 4, getting 5 yuko (1 point) to be able to hang the gold medal in San Salvador 2023.

The podium was made up of Gabriella Izaguirre with the gold, Sofía Cárdenas with the silver and the bronze is shared by Barbara Morales from Centro Caribe Sport and Irma Delgado from Mexico.

El Salvador already has 8 gold medals in the Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023.

