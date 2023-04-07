Home Health Insect venom allergy: what to do in an emergency
Insect venom allergy: what to do in an emergency

by admin
Word & picture publishing group – health reports

Baierbrunn (ots)

What is uncomfortable for some may be for others dangerous bites can have serious consequences for people with insect venom allergies, writes the current edition of the “HausArzt-PatientMagazine”.

The problem: Many people don’t even know about their allergies. Anyone who has experienced symptoms after a sting in the past is particularly at risk

has gone beyond redness or swelling at the injection site. After a striking reaction so it is imperative that you seek treatment. Otherwise there is even a risk of one anaphylactic shocks, which can be fatal if left untreated. A home or blood test can be used to determine whether specific antibodies against the insect venom have developed after a previous sting.

And what helps in an emergency? Then the following applies: act quickly!

  1. In the case of a bee sting spike push it out of the skin with your fingernail.
  2. Use emergency medication: Inject adrenaline into the thigh muscle as soon as the first general allergic symptoms appear.
  3. Call emergency doctor (112)
  4. At shortness of breath: Remove tight clothing and adopt a seated posture
  5. At shock symptoms: shock position (lying down with legs elevated)
  6. Check breathing and pulse: if there are no vital signs, initiate resuscitation measures (cardiac massage)
  7. At unconsciousness: stable lateral position.

