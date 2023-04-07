Word & picture publishing group – health reports

What is uncomfortable for some may be for others dangerous bites can have serious consequences for people with insect venom allergies, writes the current edition of the “HausArzt-PatientMagazine”.

The problem: Many people don’t even know about their allergies. Anyone who has experienced symptoms after a sting in the past is particularly at risk

has gone beyond redness or swelling at the injection site. After a striking reaction so it is imperative that you seek treatment. Otherwise there is even a risk of one anaphylactic shocks, which can be fatal if left untreated. A home or blood test can be used to determine whether specific antibodies against the insect venom have developed after a previous sting.

And what helps in an emergency? Then the following applies: act quickly!

In the case of a bee sting spike push it out of the skin with your fingernail. Use emergency medication: Inject adrenaline into the thigh muscle as soon as the first general allergic symptoms appear. Call emergency doctor (112) At shortness of breath: Remove tight clothing and adopt a seated posture At shock symptoms: shock position (lying down with legs elevated) Check breathing and pulse: if there are no vital signs, initiate resuscitation measures (cardiac massage) At unconsciousness: stable lateral position.

