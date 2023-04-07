As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been identified for docker desktop. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: GitHub Security Advisory GHSA-44rc-4548-4794 (Stand: 06.04.2023).

Security advisory for docker desktop – risk: medium

Risk level: 2 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,9

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,2

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.9.

docker desktop bug: vulnerability allows information disclosure

Docker is open-source software that can be used to isolate applications in containers using OS virtualization.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in docker Desktop to disclose information.

The vulnerability was classified by the individual serial number using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures). CVE-2023-1802.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

Open Source docker Desktop < 4.18.0 (cpe:/a:docker:docker)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

GitHub Security Advisory GHSA-44rc-4548-4794 vom 2023-04-06 (06.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-44rc-4548-4794

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for docker desktop. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

04/06/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with the help of AI on the basis of current BSI data. +++

