Insider tip against shortness of breath: Simple home remedies relieve hay fever symptoms

Do you also suffer from hay fever in the warm months? A trick can help to ensure that the pollen does not get into the respiratory tract in the first place. Read how this works here.

More and more people are suffering from pollen allergies. Itchy eyes, runny nose, tiredness and headaches are just some of the symptoms that can occur during the hay fever season.

If you want to enjoy the warm season despite hay fever, then you should definitely try the following trick.

With Vaseline! How to reduce hay fever symptoms

The simple trick sounds almost too easy to be true. Before leaving the house, use an ear stick to put some petroleum jelly in the nostril. That’s it. At least that’s what the British news portal Mirror writes.

This is intended to keep the pollen from sticking to the Vaseline and preventing it from getting into the respiratory tract, where it triggers symptoms.

Unlike nasal spray and other medications, this trick not only treats the symptoms of hay fever, but prevents them from occurring in the first place.

These tips also help with pollen allergies

Close the window Wash your hair before you go to bed Do your nasal douches regularly Use vacuum cleaners with HEPA filters Don’t dry your laundry outside Take off your street clothes at home

Anyone who suspects that they have a pollen allergy should consult a doctor. The symptoms can worsen and, in the worst case, even lead to chronic asthma.