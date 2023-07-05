“Get out of there, get the press out of the way”. The peremptory order came from a military man, high in command, and was directed to local and international information operators. The scenario is that of strage di Kramatorskwhere last June 27 a missile Iskander Russo hit one right school. In the emotional chaos of an attack of this magnitude, one individual was coordinating rescue operations. A massive, corpulent man wearing an operational military uniform with two coats of arms, one for each arm: on the left the colors of the Ukrainian flagon the right the two identical stripes, horizontal and wide, but with the white and red colors of the Poland. Who was the officer who gave orders and showed fangs, he alone, hostile towards journalists and photographers? A face that has not gone unnoticed, appearing in Polish chronicles and not only several times for unclear reasons. It’s about Piotr KapuscinskyLegionnaire in the service of Ukraine and a barrage of very heavy accusations and sentences earned over many years of alleged malfeasance on Polish soil.

We are not talking about second-order crimes, but rather about belonging to what is considered the most important in Poland mafia-type criminal organization. Known at the time as Ships (Beard), according to what was collected by the media and services, in Poland as in Ukraine Kapuscinsky (alias Sasha Kuchisnky) would still have pending legal proceedings against him. He fled his country when the conflict broke out in neighboring Ukraine at the beginning of 2014, but it was from the beginning of the Russian aggression in February 2022 that Kapuscinsky returned to activity, joining the International Legion. The war situation has practically ‘frozen’ the accusations against him, although the heads of the services of Kiev they do not look kindly on his figure. In recent months, the newspaper Kiev Independent showed the dark side of the presence of Ships on the war front. The latest report against not only Kapuscinsky, but in general a part, albeit minimal, of the international military group was published last November 30th. In the investigation we talk about serious abuses of power by some legionary leaders, referring to testimonies of foreign soldiers who arrived from abroad to help the Kiev government in the war against the Kremlin. An absolutely important military group, the one created to counter the aggression of Mosca to Ukraine, which however has seen the adhesion of some personalities in search of a second personal ‘virginity’ and with other ends.

In a situation of escalation totale it is normal that characters of bad reputation, including the former gangster of Warsaw, mingle with those who really fight for a virtuous ideal. The Kiev security services are reportedly investigating the movements of Ships east of the Polish-Ukrainian border, especially on possible misappropriation of small arms. In these 500 days since the start of Putin’s special military operation, Kapuscinsky has been seen operating on several fronts and with various tasks. From Kiev to Kharkivon the front lines or in the rear, but always with official duties, until the other day, when he was juggling the rubble of the latest Russian attack on the civilian population.

The rescue operations that day were frenetic, the Firemen dug with their bare hands through the rubble of the restaurant in the city of Donbass, as always very popular. A balance, that of the victims, which at that moment was being updated, from four to nine and finally to twelve, in addition to seventy wounded. The attack took place in the more densely populated area of ​​Kramatorsk, especially after the return of at least half of the original residents (140 thousand inhabitants) escaped at the beginning of the attack. It was the classic scene following a missile attack: so much confusion and strong feelings, anxiety, pain, expectation, death and all around dozens and dozens of people, mostly civilians. Some of them had suffered extensive damage to their homes. Acting as an intermediary between the firefighters and the judicial authorities of the Ukrainian Donetsk (the war crimes prosecutor’s office), which had already started the usual investigation, were the military and in a position of command, so it seemed evident to all, there was really the colonel – so the ranks on the uniform say – legionary. Cigarette after cigarette, Kapuschinsky stood out almost exclusively for his willingness to keep media workers at bay who were trying to do their job. When he began to understand that he himself had attracted the attention of journalists present at the scene, Ships he disappeared. In a few minutes he disappeared and operations at the Ria restaurant in Kramatorsk continued without him.