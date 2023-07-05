Home » Novek buys from the master. City will get 15 million for young Trafford
James Trafford (left) in Brno England under-21 in the match against Portugal | photo: Profimedia.cz

Thanks to this, the England under-21 international will become, according to the British, the seventeenth most expensive goalkeeper in history, although he has only played in this league so far. With bonuses, the severance pay is 19 million pounds.

The 20-year-old Trafford is currently starting with the eleventh team at the European Championship, where he has not conceded a single goal in the matches so far, including the match against the Czech team (2:0). Anglian tyikrt won and are in the semi-finals.

He joined Manchester City at the age of 12, but did not start for A tm. He spent the last two seasons at an inn in Bolton.

