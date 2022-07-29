Instagram will back down: the trial version with full-screen TikTok-style videos and photos will be retired within two weeks. All finished. Project shipwrecked, or at least postponed. Too many criticisms suffered by the social network in the last few weeks after the announcement of the launch of a trial version to test the reaction of its users.

Users and influencers have moved, even as heavy as the TV star and entrepreneur Kylie Jennertogether with his sister Kim Kardashian. From them the campaign: “Make Instagram Instagram again”. That is: “Make Instagram, again Instagram.” Just be TikTok, the message, what we want is to keep seeing our friends’ photos. Instagram will also reduce the number of recommended posts in the app as it works to improve its algorithms .

“I’m glad I took a risk: if we don’t fail every now and then, we don’t think big enough or we’re not brave enough,” said the head of Instagram. Adam Mosseri in an interview. “But we definitely need to take a big step back and reorganize. We’ll come back with a new idea or iteration. So we’ll work on it.”

Mosseri had announced the change earlier this week. The reasoning was simple. Tiktok the way of using social media is changing. And Instagram will become more and more like TikTok, paradoxically because it is the behavior of users that demand this evolution. But what makes TikTok a social phenomenon is its recommendation algorithm, perhaps even more so than its full-screen version. And it is above all that algorithm, that perfect machine that advises us what to watch after a video that we liked with extreme precision, almost certain to have hit our tastes, that social networks try to emulate. While as far as aesthetics are concerned, Instagram will remain so for now.