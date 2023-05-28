Instagram shows you how to use expired foods based on what you have, really brilliant!

Instagram has activated a special filter to reduce food waste: in this way, the App helps explain how to use expired food.

The idea was popularized by the chain of SuperMax Puerto Rican Supermarketswho made a instagram filter That take advantage of augmented reality. This filter is able to recognize the product and help the consumer choose the best option for using expired food. In this way, citizens are helped fight against food waste.

The new App identifies the food product and suggests how to reuse it if it has expired and is no longer edible. SuperMax, Puerto Rico’s largest supermarket chain, had a brilliant intuition. The whole is part of one of many anti-waste strategies made in recent years, this time, however, to dominate the scene is virtual technologya valid help for everyone.

Augmented reality, thanks to an Instagram filter it is possible not to waste expired food

Food waste in the world has reached an absurd threshold. Obviously, the peoples who waste the most food are those of the so-called First World, i.e. the advanced societies. However, every day, both at home and in supermarkets, they are trash tons and tons of expired food. An absolute waste that must be stopped thanks to some expedients.

We have talked about it many times, some can be adopted small strategies to avoid waste and to face one sustainable spending, such as not buying too many products when you go shopping, but choosing to buy the right amount. Or, make a weekly plan of the food you want to consume, so as not to be unprepared and to know exactly the correct quantities of food to buy.

But not only that, because great attention must also be paid to Expiring dates. And when food expires, it’s always a good idea to reuse it in another way. How to do? There are various options, including the newcomer, the Instagram filter for consumers. An initiative that allows us to save expired food from the basket, and to recover it in an intelligent way. Through the label, the filter suggests how to recycle food and packaging.



For example, brown sugar can be used as an exfoliant for the body, oats neutralize bad smells, expired milk is an ally for cleaning, or coffee is a perfect fertilizer. In short, there are many tips on how to reuse expired food. The filter is called Reusablesproduced by the start-up Cruz Ogilvy. We hope that this initiative will involve all supermarkets in the world.

