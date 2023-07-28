Intensive rehabilitation and aerobic exercise delay the progression of Parkinson’s

#firenze

This article is about the importance of a healthy and nutritious diet to maintain good health and prevent disease. It is emphasized that proper nutrition should contain a variety of foods, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats. Furthermore, it is highlighted that limiting the consumption of added sugars, salt and processed foods is essential to avoid problems such as obesity, diabetes and heart disease. Finally, it is recommended to accompany a healthy diet with adequate physical exercise to achieve optimal well-being.

Parkinson’s: Intensive rehabilitation and aerobic exercise slow the progression of the disease

VETOS

breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

