According to the BBC, the former political leader of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi would have been transferred from prison to house arrest

According to sources of the BBCfrom Monday the former political leader of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi would be moved from prison to house arrest, in a government building in Naypyidaw, the capital of Myanmar. For the moment there has been no public confirmation of her transfer from prison by the military junta that governs Myanmar, but in recent days the possibility of her being transferred to house arrest had already been anticipated from news agency sources Associated Press, considered one of the most reliable in the world. A Burmese security official had explained to Associated Press that the military junta intended to show leniency towards the detainees ahead of a religious holiday scheduled for next week. It is not clear if the house arrest will be permanent or if he will have to go back to prison.

Aung San Suu Kyi, 78, is serving a 33-year sentence on charges that are widely seen internationally as a way to keep her out of politics. She had been arrested along with other ruling party leaders in February 2021 during a military coup by the Myanmar army. In more than two years, very little news had emerged about her condition, but it seems that she had been held in solitary confinement for at least a year. Rumors circulated that she was ill, but sources inside the prison where she was being held told the BBC that he is in good health.

