Bronny James discharged from hospital after cardiac arrest

A good three days after his cardiac arrest, basketball talent Bronny James (18), son of NBA superstar LeBron James (38), was discharged from the hospital. This was announced by the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Thursday and also announced details. “Mr James was treated promptly by highly qualified staff and was discharged home where he is now resting,” the hospital said.

Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest during a training session at the University of Southern California on Monday morning (local time). He was taken to the hospital and was able to leave the intensive care unit after a short time. The 18-year-old reportedly had to undergo some medical tests to determine the cause of the cardiac arrest.

He was brought to the medical center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable, the Cedars-Sinai statement said. “Thanks to the prompt and effective response of the medical staff at the university, Bronny James was successfully treated for sudden cardiac arrest,” the hospital said.

Impact on basketball career unclear

Shortly before, father LeBron James had spoken publicly for the first time. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar thanked “the countless people who send love and prayers to my family” via Twitter. Everyone is fine. “We have our family together, safe and sound, and we feel your love.” The family initially refrained from public communications.

Photos showed LeBron James entering Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where his son is being treated. Bryce James, LeBron James’ 16-year-old son, posted a picture of the two brothers on an Instagram story and wrote a heart on it.

It is currently unclear what impact the incident will have on his basketball career. “Although his treatment is ongoing, we hope for further progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience and the support of his family and community,” Cedars-Sinai said. LeBron James has said several times that he only wants to end his career when his son has made the leap to the NBA and both have played together.

