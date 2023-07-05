Intensive training can lead to heart problems: signs that should not be underestimated to avoid health risks

Training is good for your health but exceeding it can also lead to heart problems that should not be underestimated because they are life-threatening: the risks

In addition to diet, what is always recommended to stay fit and living well is doing physical activity. It is a combination that is as simple to put into practice as it is fundamental to feel good.

Although sport is the basis of a perfect and healthy physical shape, it should be emphasized that it absolutely must not be taken lightly. It is still a matter of physical effort, which – like everything – must be done with with great care, with the help of professional advice and without excesses.

In fact, excessively ‘aggressive’ or intensive physical activity can cause serious damage to the heart. Here are the signs that should not be underestimated.

Intensive training: the risks for the heart

Training is good but when it becomes intensive it can also harm the body. Understanding what is happening to the body and how to intervene is therefore essential. Surely physical activity can be a panacea for health, but it all depends on the intensity with which it is practiced and on the modalities. According to American researchers who have performed some studies and then published the results on the Clinical Journal of Sport medicine Among runners, cyclists and triathletes there are many heart problems due to physical exertion.

Heart health and intensive training, when it is dangerous (tantasalute.it)

Years of intense training in fact contribute to the onset of atrial fibrillation. More prone in men, this unexpected heart beat appears as an irregular beat, causing a lower efficiency. The average age of the athletes analyzed is 52 years and in 84% of cases the people who had this problem were men. According to the authors, therefore, it is a risk that should not be underestimated because a higher fibrillation also means a higher risk of stroke.

So sport is good for you, but like everything else it should be dosed without excesses. This means that an intense or prolonged movement over time causes inflammation and stress to the metabolism and also to the other parts. Furthermore, the oxidation of oxygen and free radicals lead to premature aging and the onset of pathologies. So, the exact opposite of what one would expect happens. Regular physical activity but without excesses it is an important aid for the body and the immune system, provided, however, that it is done in the right way and without overdoing it. Fibrillation does not make it impossible to train but it is always useful not to underestimate the phenomenon by stemming it but to seek advice from a cardiologist. It all depends on heart rate and the severity of the incidents.

The consequences they can also be very serious. So any sudden feeling of fatigue, repeated chest pain, breathing problems should not be underestimated but referred to your doctor for appropriate assessments of the case.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

