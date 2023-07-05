Lidl organization chart: the heads at the top of the discounter

Have streamlined their respective management: Germany boss Christian Härtnagel (left) and Lidl CEO Kenneth McGrath (right) picture alliance/dpa/Bernd Weißbrod; Dilip Vishwanat/ SLBJ

At the top of Lidl in Germany there is a rumbling: Germany boss Christian Härtnagel has streamlined the management significantly, as the “Lebensmittelzeitung” reports.

We have listed who pulls the strings at the traditionally secretive Schwarz Group – both on an international level under CEO McGrath and in the home market under state boss Härtnagel.

Among them are many long-standing Lidl growths, but also a former Dax HR manager, an ambitious young manager and the co-founder of a tequila brand.

At Lidl in Germany there has been a strong chair movement in the past few days. Smaller board, two new positions: The discounter is repositioning its top management in the important home market. In March, Lidl CEO Kenneth McGrath also reorganized international purchasing. In the following, we will show you how the two top positions are currently filled and introduce you to some of the top managers.

The conversion is being made to coincide with the anniversary: ​​the first Lidl branch was opened in 1973. Recently, however, there was little reason to be happy in business, as the “Food Newspaper” (LZ) reported. The Lidl mother Schwarz, to which Kaufland also belongs, is the largest retail group in Europe and Lidl contributed the lion’s share with sales of 114.8 billion euros in 2022. However, discounter rival Aldi Süd has recently grown much faster, reports the LZ. And it was only in February that the newspaper reported that Lidl wanted to pay more attention to returns in the future than to continue the price and discount battle of the 2022 financial year, which was determined by inflation.

Lidl-International: CEO McGrath is reorganizing purchasing