come Exoprimal, GTA V, The Cave and more

Microsoft announced the titles today coming to Game Pass in the next 2 weeks, confirming the already announced Exoprimal to which they are added Grand Theft Auto V, The Caveand other.

Below is the list of titles arrived or arriving for Console, Cloud e PC:

McPixel 3 (Cloud, Console and PC) – July 6

Common’hood (Cloud, Console and PC) – July 11

Insurgency: Sandstorm (PC) – July 11th

Exoprimal (Cloud, Console and PC) – July 14th

Techtonics (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 18

The Cave (Cloud and Console) – July 18

