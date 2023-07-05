Home » come Exoprimal, GTA V, The Cave and more
Microsoft announced the titles today coming to Game Pass in the next 2 weeks, confirming the already announced Exoprimal to which they are added Grand Theft Auto V, The Caveand other.

Below is the list of titles arrived or arriving for Console, Cloud e PC:

McPixel 3 (Cloud, Console and PC) – July 6
Common’hood (Cloud, Console and PC) – July 11
Insurgency: Sandstorm (PC) – July 11th
Exoprimal (Cloud, Console and PC) – July 14th
Techtonics (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 18
The Cave (Cloud and Console) – July 18

We remind you that Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service which, at the cost of 9.99 euros per month, allows you to play freely and without limitations to all the titles included in the service, with new games being added every month. You can buy it from this page on the Microsoft Store, or make a single subscription to Game Pass + Live Gold + EA Play + Cloud Gaming con Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, purchasable from this page.

