MILANO – Now it’s really official: in the Champions League final, on 10 June in Istanbul, there will be an Italian player 6 years after the last time (Real-Juventus, 2017). He will come out of the Milan derby, because Simone Inzaghi’s Inter avoided slipping against Benfica and joined Pioli’s Milan in the hunt for the Champions Cup. The feat would be epic: the Milanese winner will in fact have to challenge Ancelotti’s Real or Manchester…