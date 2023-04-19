Future-proof and reliable: the fiber optic offers from Stadtwerke Velbert

Faster Internet, higher bandwidths and lower latency times – all this and more is offered by Stadtwerke Velbert’s fiber optic services. Discover now how you can benefit from this future-proof technology and which tariffs Stadtwerke Velbert offers private customers and companies.

A flawless and fast internet connection has become indispensable for the majority of people these days. In a digitized world where almost everything is done online, a reliable internet connection is essential for many aspects of daily life. Above all, the circumstances of the last few years, including working from home, home schooling and online lectures, have significantly advanced digitization.

Whether for work, study, communication, online shopping or streaming films and series – a fast and stable Internet connection is an important factor for a smooth Internet experience, a bad or slow connection can not only be frustrating, but also have a significant impact on productivity, entertainment and quality of life. With that in mind, having access to a flawless and fast connection is crucial to keep up in the modern world.

Photo: Stadtwerke Velbert

Glass fiber as an advantageous technology

Fiber optics is a technology for transmitting data via optical fibers. Unlike traditional copper wire, which uses electrical signals, fiber optics send light signals through thin, flexible glass fibers. This enables faster and more reliable transmission of data over long distances. Fiber optics are often used for broadband internet connections, cable television and telephony. The technology offers many advantages, including higher bandwidths, lower latency and higher reliability.

State-of-the-art fiber optic offers from Stadtwerke Velbert

Given the many benefits of fiber optics, more and more people are choosing to switch to this technology to benefit from faster and more reliable internet connections. Stadtwerke Velbert offers exactly that – one wide range of fiber optic offers for private customers and companies.

With its state-of-the-art fiber optic networks and high-performance tariffs, Stadtwerke Velbert can ensure that customers can always rely on flawless and fast networking. Whether it’s work or school from home, online gaming or just fast web surfing: The Fiber optic offers from Stadtwerke Velbert offer the necessary bandwidth and reliability to meet all requirements.

Here is an overview of the individual offers for private customers: .comBERT 50 .comBERT 100 .comBERT 200 .comBERT 500 .comBERT 1000 50 MBit/s Download 100 MBit/s Download 200 MBit/s Download 500 MBit/s Download 1000 MBit/s Download 25 MBit/s Upload 50 MBit/s Upload 100 MBit/s Upload 250 MBit/s Upload 500 MBit/s Upload EUR 14.95 per month

(in the first year, then EUR 29.95 per month) EUR 19.95 per month

(in the first year, then EUR 34.95 per month) EUR 14.95 per month

(first year, then EUR 39.95 per month) EUR 14.95 per month

(in the first year, then EUR 44.95 per month) EUR 14.95 per month

(in the first year, then EUR 49.95 per month)

The package offers listed have a term of 24 months. The specials .comBERT 500 and .comBERT 1000 can also be concluded with a term of 12 months.

Photo: Stadtwerke Velbert

Suitable offers and options for every need

The router is the heart of the in-home connectivity. That’s why Stadtwerke Velbert only offers high-quality devices – exclusively tailored to the selected fiber optic connection: Thus, the FRITZ!Box 5530 for only EUR 6.95 per month or with a one-off payment of EUR 169.95 for every .comBERT package. Also included: The telephony flat rate to the German fixed network including three voice channels.

In addition, the individual connection options can be individually expanded: whether IP-TV in top form or the optimal telephony flat rate – Stadtwerke Velbert has the right offer and the ideal option for every need.