Alessandro Bastoni will miss Inter-Juventus on Sunday evening: the Nerazzurri defender, who went off injured in the 74th minute of the Champions League match against Portoremedied one distraction to the thigh flexors left. In the official press release, the Nerazzurri added that Bastoni’s conditions “will be re-evaluated next week”. He should therefore also skip the commitments of the National on Thursday 24 March (against England) and Sunday 26 March (against Malta).

BASTONI INJURED: WHO AGAINST JUVE As for the match against the black and whites, Simone Inzaghi will be called to choose one of

de Vrij e Skriniar, moving Acerbi as left arm. The Dutchman is currently the favorite given that the Slovakian is not yet in perfect condition even if he was still on the pitch towards the end of the match at do Dragao. Very difficult to guess

Dimarco in the back three also due to Gosens’ injury, the possibility of a bench for Dumfries remains open with Darmian moved to the wing: at that point, if both Skriniar and de Vrij, both the defender promised to PSG and the centre-back were fine upon expiry of the contract they would be owners.

STICKS INJURY, WILL YOU GO TO THE NATIONAL TEAM? However, the break for the national teams gives a hand to Inter who will find Bastoni again after the break, the first match will be on April 1st against Fiorentina, Juve again three days later but this time in the Italian Cup. A few more doubts for Roberto Mancini, who will observe the evolution of the injury to figure out whether to bring him into the blue group anyway and hope to recover him perhaps for the second qualifying match for the 2024 European Championships.

THE PRESS RELEASE FROM INTER Alessandro Bastoni underwent clinical-instrumental tests this morning at the Humanitas Institute in Rozzano. The investigations showed a distraction to the flexors of the left thigh. His condition will be re-evaluated next week.



