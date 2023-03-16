Wang Jianan won the runner-up in the men’s long jump at the National Indoor Track and Field Championships 2023-03-16 11:35:02.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Zhang Zewei

World champion Wang Jianan lost to the 29-year-old star Gao Xinglong in the men’s long jump final of the 2023 National Indoor Athletics Championships held in Tianjin on the 15th and won the runner-up.

Wang Jianan of the Jiangsu Ironman team jumped 8.09 meters in the third jump, and he did not exceed this result in the next three jumps. Gao Xinglong of the Heilongjiang Iron Man team played well in the last jump and won the championship with a score of 8.10 meters.

“Today, my overall technical performance is not as good as in the competition in Chengdu in February.” Wang Jianan said after the game. Every jump today is looking for a feeling, which consumes more energy. In the future, I will further hone my skills, especially my approach-running skills, and strive to be more stable and achieve good results in this year’s Asian Games and World Championships.

Gao Xinglong, who won the championship, said that there are three reasons for winning: one is that he took a rest for a year last year, his body has no injuries, and his condition has been adjusted better; Faith has allowed me to persist for so many years, and finally proved myself.

In another final that night, Huang Meixia of the Hunan Xiangmei Team won the women’s 60-meter championship with a time of 7.28 seconds. Ma Huixin of the Guangdong team and Zhang Man of the Henan team won the runner-up with a time of 7.39 seconds and 7.41 seconds. and runner-up.

On the 16th, the competition will usher in the second competition day, and the champions of 11 events will be determined.