Inter is made for Carlos Augusto. At Monza 13 million plus bonuses

Loan with obligation to buy for the Brazilian: the documents will be signed in the afternoon

Inter are signing the signing of Carlos Augusto from Monza. The negotiation for the Brazilian left-back, on the basis of a loan with an obligation to buy for 13 million (plus 3 bonus), is in an advanced stage and should be concluded within the day. Preliminary to this deal is the now defined sale of Gosens to Union Berlin for around 15 million. Monza, for its part, will turn over 40% of the proceeds from the sale of Carlos Augusto to Corinthians, based on a resale right.

Union Berlin had asked for Gosens at the start of the market and then disappeared. He has reappeared in the last two days and the player, who seemed reluctant, was finally persuaded to accept the transfer to his home country. The seal on the two operations should arrive by the evening, which are contextual and which, for Inter, will result in a zero balance between income and expenditure. Inzaghi will thus have a less physical player than Gosens and more similar to Dimarco available for the left wing.

