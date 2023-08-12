Tourist rentals, Gdf: “Airbnb pays 779 million withholding tax”

ROME – Having resolved the issue of collecting the tourist tax over a year ago, which Airbnb has undertaken to collect from its members, paying it directly to the Municipalities, the question of the rental taxes that every tourist rental homeowner must instead explodes to the Revenue Agency: at the end of an investigation conducted this year, the Guardia di Finanza ascertained that the taxes owed by the hosts for the flat rate coupon of 21% amounted to 779 million.

