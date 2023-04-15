Home » Inter-Monza, relive the MOVIOLA: Dumfries ask for a penalty! VAR decision corrected | A league
Health

Inter-Monza, relive the MOVIOLA: Dumfries ask for a penalty! VAR decision corrected | A league

by admin
Inter-Monza, relive the MOVIOLA: Dumfries ask for a penalty! VAR decision corrected | A league

Inter-Monza (kick-off at 20.45). match on Saturday evening of the 30th day of Serie A. Luca Pairetto will direct the match. On Calciomercato.com the slow motion episodes.

INTER – MONZA Saturday 15/04 h. 20.45

PAIRETTO
OLD – ROSSI M.
IV: RUTELLA
YES: VALER
AVAR: PAGANESSI

70′ – PENALTY ASKED BY INTER – Contact in the area between Dumfries and Pablo Marì, following a crash by Correa. The alleged contact is between the knees of the two players involved. Protests by the Nerazzurri bench. Brief check by the VAR: everything in order, Pairetto lets it continue without intervening.

See also  The lungs: what's good for you and what's bad for you

You may also like

Federal cabinet passes hospital structure law

Flooding in Rome. 8 families evacuated

Hands tied and a mask because he is...

New Chery Tiggo TJ-1 2023, the SUV that...

Joint campaign for World Blood Donor Day

Bikes: Bagnaia’s Ducati wins the sprint-race in Austin...

diseases that can affect the plant

the break with Giletti and the yellow of...

Inter-Monza, foul by Caprari on Correa and Inzaghi...

“Providing good care and looking after seriously ill...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy