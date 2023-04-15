Fraudster stole 1.3 million euros from the bank in Herceg Novi | Info

The fraudster allegedly announced on April 11 that she would withdraw her savings at the bank’s branch in Herceg Novi, from where, given the large amount involved, she was informed when to come

Source: Vijesti.me

The Montenegrin police are looking for a woman who on April 12, using forged documents of a client of Lovćen Bank, withdrew 1.3 million euros from her account.

According to information “News”from that banking institution informed the police a day later, when Budvanka MO said that she did not demand that the money she kept in the bank be paid to her.

The Police Directorate unofficially said that it was then established that they had given the money to a person who submitted a forged identity card in the name of the Ministry of Defense

The fraudster allegedly announced on April 11 that she would withdraw the savings at the bank’s branch in Herceg Novi, from where, given the large amount involved, she was informed when to come.

A day later, she walked into the bank with a backpack, took the money and left.

The fraud was discovered when the documents were sent to the bank’s head office in Podgorica, from where they contacted the client, who told them that she had not come to Montenegro for more than a year.

“According to the order of the prosecutor, measures and actions are being taken to identify the unidentified person who committed the fraud. Surveillance camera footage that clearly recorded the perpetrator was excluded.”the police said unofficially.

According to the same information, an internal investigation is being conducted in LB.

The bank announced today that an unknown person committed fraud against one of their clients using forged documents.

