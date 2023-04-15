Lotto and Superenalotto, today’s 15 April draw: all the lucky numbers

Here is the draw for Saturday 15th April, the amount of the jackpot and what the late numbers are Your browser does not support HTML5

The numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto games are drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, from 8 pm. The Lotto, managed in Italy by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, is played by indicating a number, or a series of numbers, between 1 and 90, on one of the ten wheels, with the names of some regional capitals, plus the National wheel. You can win by getting both, terno, quaterna or cinquina right, depending on the type of bet.

Lotto winning numbers Here are the Lotto numbers of the last draw, that of Saturday 15 April 2023: Bari: 23 – 77 – 05 – 60 – 90

Cagliari: 83 – 69 – 49 – 06 – 68

Firenze: 68 – 52 – 78 – 01 – 67

Genova: 69 – 11 – 06 – 74 – 84

Milano: 62 – 90 – 48 – 74 – 10

Napoli: 15 – 14 – 67 – 85 – 76

Palermo: 54 – 57 – 01 – 89 – 30

Roma: 27 – 25 – 53 – 50 – 40

Torino: 13 – 36 – 06 – 66 – 16

Venezia: 29 – 61 – 35 – 63 – 52

National: 58 – 26 – 83 – 36 – 16



The 10eLotto lucky streak Lotto extraction is also linked to one of the three types of 10eLotto. The 20 numbers drawn from 10eLotto correspond to the first two drawn from each Lotto wheel, excluding the National one. In case of duplicate numbers, the third is taken, starting with the first wheel. 10eLotto also allows you to play the Gold and Double Gold number, an option of your choice that offers the possibility of increasing the number of wins: in fact, you are already rewarded if you guess one of the two Gold numbers or both. The 20 winning numbers of 10eLotto from the last draw are: 05 – 11 – 13 – 14 – 15 – 23 – 25 – 27 – 29 – 36 – 52 – 54 – 57 – 61 – 62 – 68 – 69 – 77 – 83 – 90 Gold number: 23

Double gold: 23 – 77 Extra: 01 – 06 – 35 – 48 – 49 – 50 – 53 – 60 – 63 – 66 – 67 – 74 – 78 – 85 – 89

Superenalotto: winning combination, Jolly number and SuperStar number The game that allows you to win the most important amount is Superenalotto. At each draw, it is expected to know if someone in Italy has become a millionaire by matching all 6 numbers drawn and winning the Jackpot. In Superenalotto you win even if you predict 5 numbers in the series plus the “Jolly” number, or 3, 4 or 5 numbers. Another chance to win, if played, is the Superstar number, which is drawn separately from the series of 6. See also Caravello, frico and reception «Guinness? We think about it but first there are the trophies " Superenalotto jackpot of 15-4-2023: €17,000,000 The 6 numbers of April 15, 2023 have been drawn and many are waiting to hear about the lucky series. The winning combination is: 07 – 22 – 36 – 52 – 79 – 86 The Joker number is: 38

The Superstar number is: 51 The jackpot for the next draw on 18 April 2023 will be €18,000,000



The latecomers Next Lotto draw: late numbers For the next Lotto draw on April 18, 2023, here are the late numbers. The absolute late numbers: Roma 23 (missing from 154 draws)

Cagliari 17 (missing from 103 draws)

Venezia 38 (missing from 96 draws)

Roma 69 (missing from 93 draws)

Genova 60 (missing from 90 draws)

Milano 6 (missing from 90 draws)

Roma 68 (missing from 83 draws)

National 67 (missing from 81 draws)

Torino 80 (missing from 79 draws)

Milano 39 (missing from 77 draws) For each wheel are the 3 numbers with the greatest delay, which are not drawn from the greatest number of contests: Bari 65 (missing from 67 draws) – 30 (from 58) – 6 and 4 (from 50)

Cagliari 17 (missing from 103 draws) – 21 (from 62) – 29 (from 53)

Florence 72 and 69 (missing from 51 extractions) – 81 and 21 (from 49) – 45 (from 46)

Genova 60 (missing from 90 draws) – 51, 40, 25 (from 61) – 32 (from 59)

Milan 6 (missing from 90 extractions) – 39 (from 77) – 34 (from 75)

Naples 27 (missing from 58 draws) – 49 and 40 (from 47) – 63 (from 40)

Palermo 60 (missing from 66 draws) – 90 (from 62) – 77 and 56 (from 52)

Rome 23 (missing from 154 draws) – 69 (from 93) – 68 (from 83)

Turin 80 (missing from 79 draws) – 47 (from 55) – 57 (from 47)

Venice 38 (missing from 96 draws) – 69 (from 64) – 89 and 28 (from 63)

