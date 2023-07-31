Inter, Thuram: “I’ll score more than 13 goals. Adriano is an idol. The Milan fans? Patience”

THE INTERVIEW

The French forward: “I imagined myself at Inter 2 years ago, San Siro is one of the most beautiful stadiums in the world”

31 lug 2023

“Fare more than 13 goals? I work for this.” Marcus Thuram make this promise to the fans ofInter during an interview with The Sports Gazette Lilian’s son who arrived on a free transfer from Mönchengladbach recounted that the Nerazzurri has always been in his destiny: “I already imagined myself wearing this shirt two years ago. And then Inter and their managers They were very close to me even after the injury, they consoled me. It’s something I haven’t forgotten and it was natural to choose them.”

Indeed, in 2021, after the sale of Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea, Thuram had been identified by Inter as the ideal replacement for the Belgian, then the serious knee injury, the turn on Dzeko and finally the last-minute robbery at the

Milan consumed in this transfer market: “Eh, the Milan fans will be angry with me… But never mind! Everyone makes their own choices, I know why I did it.

I’m not worried about the boos that will come to me. It’s a derby anyway, they would have arrived in any case.”

“Having the chance to start over what fate had taken away from me two years ago: incredible – added Thuram, who also revealed how important his father was for his choice: “Yes. We had several options in hand, we evaluated them all. He recommended Inter to me.”

Speaking of Lukaku, Thuram once said ‘I would like to become stronger than him’: “Compared to when I spoke that way, I have grown, as a player and as a person.

I’m just saying Lukaku and I are different. I respect him, but I am different, we are very different.”

”

San Siro? I can’t wait, it’s a fixed thought in my head. San Siro is one of the most beautiful stadiums in the world, legendary for anyone who is a footballer”. Even more so if you wear the

number 9: “It doesn’t matter much to me. Do you know why? When you wear an Inter shirt, it’s the colors that matter, not the number. Even if you had chosen the 99, 8 or 7, it would have been the same: you still have a great responsibility. I changed many numbers in my career, 9 was free and I took it without delay”.

The Nerazzurri 9 that he has never worn

Adriano in his years in Milan: “My idol, the most complete of all. He knew how to do anything, I always looked to him”.

