In the first leg, in Friuli, he won theUdinese even quite clearly. This evening, theInter seek redemption after the disappointing 0-0 draw in Genoa against Sampdoria. Kick-off at 20.45 entrusted to Federico Dionisi: below are the official formations.

Simone Inzaghi a large turnover operates: Handanovic is seen again in goal, Skriniar rests but also Lautaro and Calhanoglu. Heavy attack torque.

Andrea Sottil two elements change with respect to the formation that returned from the 2-2 home draw against Sassuolo. Beto supported by Thauvin in attack, out Samardzic.

INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; Darmian, Unripe, Sticks; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lukaku, Dzeko. Coach: Inzaghi.

UDINESE (3-5-1-1): Silvestri; Becao, Bijol, Ebosse; Ehizibue, Pereyra, Walace, Lovric, Udogie; Thauvin; Beto. Coach: Sottil.