Interesting facts about elderberry concentrate – medicine and health, medical specialists and wellness

The best of the elder plant – what role does the extraction method play?

Fresh elderberry juice is not always and everywhere available. In order to still be able to enjoy the valuable ingredients of elderberry and its positive effect on health and well-being, there is elderberry concentrate (extract), which is available in capsule form. The composition and quality of the concentrate depend on the method used to extract the bioactive components of the elderberry.

Elderberry Concentrate: Alcohol vs. Water Extraction

Basically, two extraction processes can be distinguished in the production of elderberry concentrate: alcohol and water extraction. Alcohol extraction makes it possible to extract bioactive components from fruit skins or stalks that are otherwise difficult to access. However, it requires a lot of energy and it cannot be ruled out that the alcoholic solvents required for this, such as ethanol or methanol, get into the end product.

This cannot happen with the comparatively gentle water extraction. Another advantage: This method retains more aroma and flavor from the original fruit. Water extracts are readily soluble in water-based formulations, but less so in alcohol-based formulations.

Ideal: water extraction and ultrafiltration

A combination of water extraction and ultrafiltration is considered to be a particularly gentle and good process. Here, the whole elderberries are first pressed into juice and then extracted with the help of a water extraction of the pomace and a special solvent-free process. This combination allows only molecules above a certain size to be included in the elderberry concentrate, which also includes valuable ingredients such as polyphenols and anthocyanins. On the other hand, unwanted, smaller molecules are sorted out.

This results in a highly water-soluble extract in which the original phytonutrient mix as well as the original aroma and flavor profile of the elderberry is preserved in a concentrated form. However, no solvents have to be used for the extraction, so that there are no residues to worry about. The result is pure elderberry concentrate with the best that the berries have to offer.

Are you looking for serious information about the elderberry as a medicinal plant and immune stimulant? Then you are right with us! We at Holunderkraft.de have created this information platform together with our expert, naturopath and lecturer Cornelia Titzmann. It is intended to bring black elderberry back into focus as a proven natural remedy.

We provide you with high-quality, scientifically verified information about the elder, its history in folk medicine and its modern application in phytotherapy.

