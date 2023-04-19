Interface systems in healthcare: AI meets care smartphone

Ascom logo

In order to advance the digital transformation in healthcare, interface systems for networking digital solutions are essential. A cooperation between Lindera and Ascom is taking the digitization of the care sector one step further.

The successful digitization of the healthcare system requires interface systems. As Lindera and Ascom demonstrate at the leading care trade fairs DMEA and ALTENPFLEGE, networked solutions can create a practical future for care. Visitors to the trade fair have the opportunity to experience up close how the cooperation between the two companies is leading the care industry into the future.

Lindera is a leading deep-tech company in the healthcare sector and has developed an AI-based mobility analysis that enables caregivers to use an app to perform qualitative fall prevention. The user-friendly app from Lindera supports nursing staff with individual care planning to sustainably reduce the risk of falls for those in need of care. Together with the Ascom smartphone Myco 3, which was specially developed for care and healthcare environments, it makes daily work processes easier for caregivers and thus contributes to more efficient care.

+++ Experts emphasize the need for digital change in healthcare +++

The healthcare industry has long emphasized the need for digital transformation to ensure the quality of medical care. Expert opinions, such as that of the Chairman of the Board of the Charite – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Prof. Dr. Heyo K. Kroemer, emphasize this importance. In order to enable comprehensive digitization, it is necessary for different digital solutions to be compatible. A successful example of comprehensive digitization can be observed in Denmark, where the cooperation of state institutions has contributed significantly to the success.

In Germany, on the other hand, companies and medical facilities are dependent on their own initiative. One challenge is bringing digital tools to market without overwhelming professionals with siled solutions.

Marcel Schevemann, Segment Manager Healthcare Solutions DACH at Ascom, emphasizes that a targeted exchange of data between departments and facilities minimizes errors and increases work efficiency. The applications specially developed for the healthcare sector, which can be bundled on the Ascom Myco 3 smartphone, are intended to help nursing staff, doctors and many other employees to simplify tasks and improve the care of patients and elderly people.

Kathrin Ganser, Head of Product at Lindera, also emphasizes the importance of interface systems: “Innovative technologies can simplify work processes and make them more efficient. It is also clear that no single app can solve all healthcare problems, so interoperable systems are essential. Through the cooperation between Lindera and Ascom, we are helping to ensure that digital tools can be optimally used to support the care industry and improve patient care.”

+++ DMEA and ALTENPFLEGE: Experience Lindera and Ascom live at the care fairs +++

Ascom is represented at the DMEA in Berlin. Among other things, the Ascom Healthcare platform and the integration of partners will be presented. In addition, Ascom provides insights into the app ecosystem, which also includes the Lindera app. Lindera is represented at this year’s ALTENPFLEGE trade fair in Nuremberg. There, the company will present its AI-supported mobility analysis for fall prevention and let visitors test the app on the Ascom Myco 3.

More information at: www.ascom.com

Ascom is a global solution provider with a focus on healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions. Ascom’s vision is to bridge digital information gaps to ensure the best possible decisions – anytime, anywhere. Ascom’s mission is to provide mission-critical real-time solutions for highly mobile, ad hoc and time-sensitive environments. Ascom applies its unique portfolio of products and solutions and excellent software architecture skills to develop integration and mobility solutions that enable smooth, complete and efficient workflows for healthcare, industry and retail. Ascom, headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), has operating companies in 18 countries and employs around 1,300 people worldwide. Ascom registered shares (ASCN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich.

More information at: www.ascom.com

Contact

Ascom Solutions AG

Robert Horvath

Business park, Hintermättlistrasse 1

5506 Mägenwil

+41 62 889 50 00



