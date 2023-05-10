Intermittent fasting, what the nutritionist says

Intermittent fasting increasingly followed by health enthusiasts and those who simply want to lose weight, also thanks to social networks, apps and various technological methods that ‘guide’ use. “A method which, on a scientific level, has certainly given positive indications and can be useful. But it’s not for everyone. Nutrition and food style are necessarily linked to the specific needs of individuals. There are no standard diets and methods, valid for everyone”. So at beraking latest news Salute Elena Dogliotti, nutritionist biologist specialist in food science, supervisor for the Veronesi Foundation.

“Unfortunately – explains the expert – often the choice to follow certain diets is linked to seasonality. In the spring we try to run for cover to lose the pounds accumulated before the summer. Or to fashions. Two reasons that are absolutely wrong and based on the idea of ​​a single solution for all. It is not so. Each diet must be tailor-made and with the help of an expert. ‘Do it yourself’ is always insidious and can be dangerous”.

It is absolutely to be avoided in some cases, for example “in children or adolescents, in pregnant women or by anyone who is in a condition of risk or malnutrition – explains Dogliotti – We also need to pay attention to people who tend to develop eating disorders, considering that it is a method that insists on calorie restriction and food intake times”.

In any case, even if the benefits described in the literature are not lacking, “long-term studies are still needed to measure the impact of the various forms of intermittent fasting on health“, remarks the specialist.

In fact, it is not a question of a single method, Dogliotti points out, “but of eating behaviors that do not create a real fast, but which suspend food for several hours a day. The most widespread is the one that provides for a fast of 16 hours and 8 hours in which, instead, you can eat”.