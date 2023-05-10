HyperX to Retain Naming Rights to Allied Esports Las Vegas Arena

HyperX and Allied Esports announced that the pair have reached a multi-year agreement that will see the gaming peripheral maker retain naming rights to Arena Las Vegas, the flagship property owned by Allied Esports.

As noted in the press release, the deal will see HyperX retain exclusive naming rights and will see HyperX continue to gain branding both in and out of the arena, as well as on its social platforms. The pair will also continue to host a series of co-branded experiences at the arena as part of the deal.

“HyperX is pleased to retain the naming rights sponsorship of HyperX Arena Las Vegas and continue our commitment and dedication to the esports and gaming communities,” said Daniel Kelley, Director of Marketing, HyperX. “Allied Esports is a valued partner for us in their ability to deliver a premier esports destination in a city known nationally for esports, sports and entertainment.

The deal will also see HyperX Arena and its gaming areas use HP Omen PCs and monitors, HyperX will be considered the arena’s official peripheral partner, and the deal will see HyperX supply headsets, keyboards for tournaments, events and more, Mouse, mouse pad and microphone.