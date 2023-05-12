Home » International Nurses Day
Health

International Nurses Day



“We were forgotten after Covid”, this is the complaint of the representative bodies for these professional figures, protagonists of many sacrifices during the most difficult phase of the pandemic. In Molise, just in the wake of the International Day, the Order of Nursing Professions has organized a demonstration in Piazza Vittorio Emanuele in Campobasso for Sunday morning. A day that will serve to raise people’s awareness of how to intervene with first aid maneuvers and the importance of a correct lifestyle, but above all a moment to get to know men and women who are always at the forefront of giving assistance. it will allow to bring together together with the interprovincial order of Campobasso-Isernia all the nursing and voluntary associations, as well as the nursing students of the three universities present in Molise (Unimol, Cattolica and La Sapienza).

