Ukraine latest news. Prigozhin, Russian regular forces fleeing to Bakhmut

Kiev army: «Russian troops exhausted at Bakhmut»





The defensive operation of the Ukrainian army in Bakhmut “is successful” and the Russian troops “are exhausted and bleeding”. This was stated by Serhiy Cherevaty, spokesman for the eastern group of the armed forces of Ukraine, quoted by Ukrinform. “In the last day alone, 40 clashes occurred here, as a result of which 190 occupants were killed, 244 were injured and another 15 were captured. Three tanks, one infantry fighting vehicle, three Msta-B howitzers and 5 ammunition stores were destroyed. This indicates that our defense operation continues successfully, the enemy is exhausted and bleeding. Wagner missed any deadlines, Bakhmut was not caught,” Cherevaty said. “As a result of successful combat operations in various directions, the enemy was defeated and pushed back at a distance of 250 meters to 1.5 kilometers. Bakhmut is resisting and our defenders are destroying the enemy and pursuing him in places,” he concluded.