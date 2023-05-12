Home » There is no biggest but bigger? The screen size of the iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumored to be as large as 6.9 inches – ezone.hk – Tech Focus – iPhone
Technology

There is no biggest but bigger? The screen size of the iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumored to be as large as 6.9 inches – ezone.hk – Tech Focus – iPhone

by admin
There is no biggest but bigger? The screen size of the iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumored to be as large as 6.9 inches – ezone.hk – Tech Focus – iPhone

Since the iPhone 6 Plus, Apple has launched a large-screen iPhone every year, and the screen size is getting bigger and bigger. Of course, there is no such thing as the largest screen size, only bigger. It is related to the rumor that the screen size of the iPhone 16 Pro Max launched next year will increase to 6.9 inches, and the screen size of the iPhone 16 Pro will increase to 6.3 inches.

Click here now to watch more product unboxing videos with the App

The rumor that the screen size of the iPhone 16 Pro Max will increase to 6.9 inches comes from display analyst Ross Young. He also mentioned that the screen size of the iPhone 16 Pro will increase to 6.3 inches, and that it will be held on May 23. The actual size of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be revealed at that time, accurate to two decimal places. The current iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are equipped with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen sizes respectively, and the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which are expected to be launched in September, will not change.

[Related reports]iPhone 15 Pro Max frame and then choose the ultimate glass protector exposure details

[Related reports]The screen frame of the iPhone 15 Pro Max prototype is significantly narrowed out of the box

[Related reports]Skydiver dropped his iPhone from 14,000 feet in the air

Source: MacRumors

See also  Durant: If you don’t practice for two days, you will be anxious. Now you only focus on championships – yqqlm

You may also like

The danger of malware for the security of...

HP Computers: New Vulnerability! Windows and BIOS/Firmware affected

We tried Starline, the Google project that will...

Battery unicorn Northvolt builds Gigafactory in Germany

“Pokémon” developer Game Freak will create a new...

Google, the rules of innovation and the price...

Blizzard explains the microtransactions in Diablo IV

With Z1 Extreme APU Processor ASUS ROG Ally...

Who is Linda Yaccarino, the future CEO of...

High precision PEE-WEE® E-Slide® and gear rolling machines

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy