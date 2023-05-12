There is no biggest but bigger? The screen size of the iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumored to be as large as 6.9 inches – ezone.hk – Tech Focus – iPhone

Since the iPhone 6 Plus, Apple has launched a large-screen iPhone every year, and the screen size is getting bigger and bigger. Of course, there is no such thing as the largest screen size, only bigger. It is related to the rumor that the screen size of the iPhone 16 Pro Max launched next year will increase to 6.9 inches, and the screen size of the iPhone 16 Pro will increase to 6.3 inches.

Click here now to watch more product unboxing videos with the App

The rumor that the screen size of the iPhone 16 Pro Max will increase to 6.9 inches comes from display analyst Ross Young. He also mentioned that the screen size of the iPhone 16 Pro will increase to 6.3 inches, and that it will be held on May 23. The actual size of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be revealed at that time, accurate to two decimal places. The current iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are equipped with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen sizes respectively, and the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which are expected to be launched in September, will not change.

[Related reports]iPhone 15 Pro Max frame and then choose the ultimate glass protector exposure details

[Related reports]The screen frame of the iPhone 15 Pro Max prototype is significantly narrowed out of the box

[Related reports]Skydiver dropped his iPhone from 14,000 feet in the air

Source: MacRumors