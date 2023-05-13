Best Android phone for only 500 euros? These are the Google novelties

ZTwo new phones, a tablet and then one little thing more: the product presentation that Google delivered on Wednesday at its I/O developer conference would have been worthy of Apple. The Internet company showed a new flagship device for Android – and, perhaps much more relevant – a new mid-range smartphone for a good 500 euros. It has what it takes to become the best Android phone in this segment.

In addition, Google presented its long-awaited tablet, undercutting various price expectations – and finally, the Google developers had one more little thing in their luggage that is relevant for Android users worldwide.

Google’s new most expensive mobile device is the Pixel Fold, a foldable mix between Smartphone and tablets. With the so-called foldable, Google is entering a field that has so far been firmly in the hands of Samsung.

More about tech Jobs, Medicine, Society Complaints from around the world Chat GPT jeopardizes business

Google’s device has two screens: an outer one, like a normal one Smartphones and an inner one that can replace a tablet with a screen diagonal of almost eight inches and a resolution of 2208 x 1840. The developers have the advantage that they operating system control and fundamentally change the software for their foldable device.

also read

The user interface, for example, automatically adapts to the new format, and Google apps such as YouTube also recognize whether the device is folded or half-open and adapt the video format. Despite the limited space in the case, Google uses the same high-resolution Triple camera like in the Pixel 7 Pro – but also adapts the software here so that users can take high-resolution selfie photos with the device half folded and the rear camera.

In short, with the Fold, Google is trying to give impetus to how the device category of foldable phones can be further developed – it shouldn’t be a bestseller, the price of 1899 euros alone ensures that.

The new Google Pixel Fold What: AFP

Second showed Google its new budget phone Pixel 7a. The device is the opposite of the Pixel Fold in almost every respect, mainly in terms of price: It currently costs 509 euros in Germany, and the group also supplies a pair of wireless earphones.

Experience has shown that the price of the device will drop to well below 500 euros in the coming weeks, and then the Pixel 7a will probably be the smartphone with the best price-performance ratio in the Android universe. Because Google saves almost nowhere, neither with the camera, nor with the screen, nor with the computing power or the sealing of the housing.

The Pixel 7a offers almost all the features of a high-end device and cutting-edge software, you only notice the price on the plastic back of the case. This makes the 7a the only Google phone that has a chance of significant sales figures.

also read

After all, Google has been publicly planning to re-enter the market for compact tablets since last year. Technologically, it is stagnating, and there are few reasons for end users to replace their old devices.

Google wants to change that by giving the new Pixel Tablet a new role: It’s not just a surfing and working device, but also becomes the control center for the smart home via a docking station.

Loudspeakers are also installed in the docking station, so the tablet should be suitable for playing movies and music. A cellular module is not on board, the tablet is clearly designed for use at home.

Google Vice President Rose Yao presents the new Pixel Tablet What: AFP

At 679 euros, the device is relatively expensive in this country, but buyers always get the docking station included. In the US, the device costs $499 before taxes, so it’s significantly cheaper.

One innovation remains that is of interest to all owners of an Android phone, whether from Google or from other manufacturers: With one of the upcoming software updates, Google wants to establish its own Android tracking network, analogous to Apple’s Airtag network.

The function is the same: Users can attach small Bluetooth radio transmitters to their keychain, wallet, bike or suitcase. If the item is lost, the radio transmitters can be detected by all Android phones worldwide and the position is then reported back to the owner.

also read

Due to the significantly greater spread of Android phones, especially in poorer countries, Google is likely to build the world‘s most powerful tracking network in the medium term. However, the group itself does not offer any channels for the time being, but wants to license the technology to third-party manufacturers such as Tile or Chipolo.

However, this also goes hand in hand privacy issues, for example when the trackers are misused for stalking. Google therefore emphasized anti-stalking functions in its presentation.

In the future, Android phones will warn of hidden tracking devices when they move with the phone. Google also emphasized that the position information remains encrypted, so that the group itself cannot target the devices.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 5 a.m. with the financial journalists from WELT. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.