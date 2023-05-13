Dresden company boss is “Saxony’s Entrepreneur of the Year”

The choice has been made: René Reichardt from DAS Environmental Expert GmbH in Dresden is Saxony’s Entrepreneur of the Year. In the Transparent Factory in Dresden, the managing partner received the “The Dreaming” award sculpture on Friday. Since 1991 the company has been dedicated to industrial waste gas and waste water treatment. Customers come from the semiconductor, electrical and solar industries, among others. There are a total of 500 companies from 40 countries.

Balance between growth and nature conservation

According to the information, René Reichardt and his company were able to score points with the jury, among other things because of the sustainable, meaningful vision. With its technology, the company tries to create a balance between industrial growth and the preservation of natural resources. At the same time, DAS Environmental Expert GmbH is also socially committed and has been supporting the environmental laboratory at the Bürgerwiese high school in Dresden since 2015, for example, and has been a sponsor of the state competition Jugend forscht since 2018.

Success despite the Corona crisis

In addition to the main prize, a Special Price in the category “Focus X – Best Resilience Manager”. This honors entrepreneurs who have mastered difficult situations with particularly resilient, i.e. resistant, business models. BSMRG GmbH – better known as Carl and Carla – had the most convincing concept this year. The Dresden company rents out vans in 31 cities via app or phone.

With its decision, the jury particularly appreciated the actions of BSMRG GmbH during the corona pandemic. During this time, the company reacted profitably to the situation and rented its vans to DHL and partially converted them into mobile accommodation. Thus, despite the crisis, it was possible to increase sales, jobs and fleet size. BSMRG GmbH now employs 116 people, generates sales of almost 8.5 million euros and, with more than 1,000 vans, is one of the top 10 commercial vehicle rental companies with the largest fleets in Germany.

Founder’s Award for environmentally friendly foam