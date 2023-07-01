Intestinal health: Why prevention plays a key role in Crohn’s disease

In Austria, between 40,000 and 80,000 people are affected by chronic inflammatory diseases of the intestine – Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis: “These diseases usually appear between the ages of 25 and 39 and accompany you for a lifetime,” said Alexander Moschen, CEO University clinic for internal medicine with a focus on gastroenterology at the Kepler University Clinic Linz, at the “My Life” information days on intestinal health.

This event highlights the importance of gut health and preventive care options. “Early diagnosis can be very advantageous for the course of the disease – also in Crohn’s disease – because there are therapies that significantly reduce the probability of long-term complications,” said Alexander Moschen.

Therefore, general practitioners should consult specialized colleagues for symptoms such as persistent and recurring diarrhea and gastrointestinal cramps. “Our regional hospitals and the Kepler University Hospital have placed a focus on intestinal health, which will become more important in the coming years,” said Franz Harnoncourt, CEO of the health holding.

compass for the disease

The President of the Austrian Crohn’s Disease/Ulcerative Colitis Association, Evelyn Gross, has been suffering from Crohn’s disease for 33 years. It is important to her to support those affected with competent information such as the “Compass for chronic inflammatory bowel diseases” (IBD).

author

Barbara Rohrhofer

Editor-in-Chief Life and Health

Barbara Rohrhofer

