Home » Intrauma Spa / Ministry of Health
Health

Intrauma Spa / Ministry of Health

by admin

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. IIIQ no. 2970/2023 of 06.08.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 13844/2022 proposed by Intrauma Spa against the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of the Economy and Finance, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers.

Attachments:

Intrauma Spa c Ministry of Health -Lazio TAR Order Sez III Quater n 2970 of 08062023.zip (ZIP 1.42 Mb)

See also  New strict checks on Isee declarations and bonuses received with the new law on residence starting now

You may also like

Juventus-Real Madrid 3-1: Kean and Weah unlock, Vlahovic...

So the underside will be like new!

Life Connections: A Guide to Improving Relationships with...

I BRING – Greetings – News – CANADA

I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

Dr. Mark Hyman’s Nightly Routine for Eternal Youth:...

PASSIVE SMOKING INCREASES THE RISK OF FEMALE CANCER...

Keeping Fit on Vacation: Top Exercises to Do...

Superior T cells discovered in terminal cancer survivors:...

Gardens, the emergency room is supervised special –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy