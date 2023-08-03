Severe Weather and Typhoon “Kanu” Impact Various Regions in China

Severe Weather Hits Parts of China, Typhoon “Kanu” Approaching

According to the Central Meteorological Observatory, severe weather conditions have affected several regions in China from August 3rd to 5th. The eastern part of Inner Mongolia, most of the Northeast, North China, northern Huanghuai, and parts of Yunnan, southern Guangxi, Hainan Island, the coast of East China, Taiwan Island, and other areas have experienced heavy rain and local heavy rain. Additionally, strong winds of magnitude 6-8 and gusts of magnitude 9-10 are expected along the coast of Taiwan Island.

The Central Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow warning for severe convective weather and a blue warning for heavy rain. From August 3rd to 4th, heavy to heavy rains were reported in various regions, including eastern Inner Mongolia, most of the Northeast, North China, northern Huanghuai, Yunnan, southern Guangxi, Hainan Island, the coast of East China, and Taiwan Island. Some areas experienced thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail.

Over the next 10 days, heavy rainfall is expected in southern Tibet, Yunnan, and western South China, with some areas receiving 100-180 mm of rainfall and possibility of exceeding 200 mm.

Meanwhile, the sixth typhoon of the year, Typhoon “Kanu,” is currently located in the East China Sea. It is a strong typhoon and is gradually weakening. It is expected to move west-north at a speed of about 10 kilometers per hour before turning towards the South Sea south of Japan. The Central Meteorological Observatory has issued a blue typhoon warning for the South China Sea, Beibu Gulf, Taiwan Strait, Bashi Channel, East China Sea, Diaoyu Islands, Yangtze River Estuary, Hangzhou Bay, Zhejiang Coast, Fujian Coast, and Taiwan Island.

For the next three days, various regions will experience light to moderate rainfall, while heavy to heavy rains will continue in northeastern Inner Mongolia, southeastern Heilongjiang, northern Jilin, and Taiwan Island. Wind speeds of magnitude 4-6 are expected in some areas.

From August 4th to 5th, moderate to heavy rains are forecasted in northeastern Inner Mongolia, northwestern and eastern Heilongjiang, central and eastern Jilin, Liaoning, northern Shaanxi, northern Shanxi, central Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, western and southern Yunnan, southeastern Guangxi, Guangdong, Hainan Island, and Taiwan Island. Strong winds are expected in the East China Sea, Taiwan Strait, and other areas.

Lastly, from August 5th to 6th, moderate to heavy rains are expected in several regions, including eastern Heilongjiang, southern Shanxi, southern Hebei, Shandong, Qinghai, Yunnan, Guangxi, Guangdong, and Hainan Island. Once again, strong winds are expected in parts of Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Liaodong Peninsula, Zhejiang, Guangxi, and Hainan Island.

Please note that the information provided is for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. It is recommended to stay updated through official channels and exercise caution during severe weather conditions.

