Implementing Xi Jinping’s Vision: Encouraging Social Capital’s Participation in Ecological Protection and Restoration in Guangdong

Governor Wang Weizhong Calls for Implementation of Xi Jinping’s Thought on Ecological Civilization

In a recent executive meeting of the provincial government, Governor Wang Weizhong emphasized the need to study and implement Xi Jinping’s thought on ecological civilization. The meeting also reviewed the “Implementation Opinions on Encouraging and Supporting Social Capital to Participate in Ecological Protection and Restoration” in the province.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that the concept of green water and lush mountains being invaluable assets must be firmly established and practiced. The government must earnestly implement the requirements outlined in the “Opinions of the General Office of the State Council on Encouraging and Supporting Social Capital to Participate in Ecological Protection and Restoration”. This will promote social capital’s involvement in ecological construction and further integrate ecological benefits with economic and social benefits.

To achieve this, the meeting emphasized the need for strengthened government guidance and the implementation of measures such as property rights incentives, index rewards, fiscal and taxation support, and financial assistance. By actively guiding social capital to participate in ecological protection and restoration, it will be possible to create a reasonable return and exit mechanism, as well as explore sustainable paths for realizing the value of ecological products.

The meeting also recognized the importance of focusing on specific areas, such as mangrove restoration and ecological restoration of historical mines. By creating demonstration projects for ecological protection and restoration, social capital investment can be effectively guided.

In addition to discussing ecological matters, the meeting also reviewed the “Opinions on Accelerating the High-quality Development of Football in Guangdong”. The spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on football reform and development was thoroughly studied and emphasized.

To promote the high-quality development of football in Guangdong, the meeting called for the deepening of the reform of the football management system. This includes strengthening government responsibilities for planning, guidance, supervision, and management, while also leveraging the industry management functions of the Football Association. The meeting further emphasized the importance of cultivating football talents and improving the training system, starting from a young age. It was suggested that the development of campus football and the orderly growth of youth training institutions should be accelerated.

Furthermore, support will be provided to Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Meizhou in building high-quality football development demonstration zones, while also encouraging the development of mass football. Lastly, the meeting stressed the significance of nurturing a football culture with Guangdong characteristics.

The meeting also briefly touched upon other matters, but the discussions on ecological civilization and the development of football in Guangdong were the key highlights.

This news article is reported by Wu Zhe, a Nanfang Daily reporter, with contributions from Li Fengxiang and Fu Xin as correspondents.

