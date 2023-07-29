Introducing the Health Assistant: A New Profession in the Social and Health Sector

New Bill Aims to Establish Innovative Professional Figure: the Health Assistant

A new bill signed by Hon. De Palma (FI) is attracting attention from the health and social sector as it aims to establish a unique and innovative professional figure known as the Health Assistant.

According to Hon. De Palma, this initiative is in response to the need to adapt the training and legal status of nurses, redefining their skills, responsibilities, and training paths within the social-health worker field.

The main objective of the Health Assistant is to meet the primary needs of individuals within social and health contexts. They will be responsible for carrying out first-level nursing functions, both in hospitals and in the community. This new professional figure will work collaboratively with other healthcare professionals and actively contribute to the promotion of the users’ well-being and autonomy.

A key aspect of the proposed bill pertains to the didactic training of health assistants. The course of study will span three years, divided between theoretical and practical courses, amounting to a total of 2,000 course hours with 700 hours dedicated to practical training. Upon completion of the training, aspiring health assistants will need to pass a final exam in order to obtain their qualification diploma.

The training for health assistants will cover various areas of activity, including therapeutic intervention and first aid, basic nursing care, sanitation intervention, pediatric and psychiatric care, as well as collaboration in the fields of epidemiology, prevention, and health education. Additionally, there will be a focus on administrative, management, and training aspects.

The bill also proposes the creation of a national professional order, which will include both health assistants and social-health workers. This order will be responsible for managing the national register of health assistants and social-health workers and will establish its own code of ethics. Registration with this order will be mandatory for those wishing to practice the related professional activities.

Supporters of the proposal believe that the establishment of the figure of the Health Assistant will not only help reduce unemployment rates but also address shortages of nursing staff and improve the efficiency of nursing homes. Furthermore, it is hoped that this new profession will contribute to eliminating any abuses in the operations of social and health workers, leading to a more stable and balanced health and social system.

The bill is currently being reviewed by the Social Affairs Commission, and other commissions, including Constitutional Affairs, Justice, Budget, Culture, Labor, and EU Policies, will participate in a consultative capacity.

Overall, the introduction of the Health Assistant profession has the potential to make a positive impact on the health and social sector, improving the quality of care and promoting the well-being of individuals in need.

NurseTimes Editorial Team

