Introducing the New Urogynecology Clinic at Olbia Hospital: A Breakthrough in Pelvic Floor Disorder Treatment

New Urogynecology Clinic Opens at Olbia Hospital

The Saint John Paul II Hospital in Olbia has recently introduced a new clinic service to assist women in overcoming pelvic floor disorders. These disorders often occur after pregnancy, childbirth, and menopause, but can also affect women at a young age. The Urogynecology clinic, which opened in May, boasts a state-of-the-art rehabilitation machine and a dedicated multidisciplinary team.

To book an appointment, individuals can contact the hospital at 0789/552912 on Mondays and Tuesdays between 10 am and 12 pm. The Director of the SC of Gynecology and Obstetrics, Giangavino Peppi, highlights the collaboration with the Surgery Unit, which houses urologists and proctological surgeons, emphasizing the importance of multidisciplinary expertise in supporting women requiring specialized care.

Led by urogynecologist Pietro Demurtas and assisted by midwives Maria Antonietta Cossu and Silvia Cossu, the clinic aims to help patients overcome various pelvic floor disorders, including urinary incontinence, urgency and frequency syndromes, uterine-vaginal prolapse, chronic pelvic pain, and pain during sexual intercourse.

Dr. Demurtas explains that one in five women suffers from pelvic floor disorders, which significantly impact their quality of life and social relations. The Olbia Hospital is one of only a few public facilities in Sardinia offering such specialized services. After childbirth, the health of patients will be monitored through a perineal card, a questionnaire that enables the evaluation of pelvic floor disorders. This assessment allows the immediate creation of a personalized rehabilitation program.

The treatment path for women’s disorders will consist of several stages, beginning with biofeedback to raise awareness of the problem. It will then progress to electrostimulation with vaginal probes, bladder re-education, chinesiterapia for pelvic floor muscle strengthening, and urodynamic examination to gain further clarification on incontinence, ultimately guiding therapy programming.

In more severe cases, minimally invasive surgeries can be performed within the hospital. Pelvic floor disorders have a significant social and economic impact, with costs comparable to widespread diseases like heart disease. In Italy alone, an estimated seven million women of all ages are affected. General practitioners in the Gallura area are being informed of this new healthcare possibility.

Do you want to remove national ads?

You can subscribe for only €1.10 per month by clicking here.

Already a subscriber?

You can log in by going to the Login section from the site menu or by clicking here.

Share this: Facebook

X

