Precise cleaning at an affordable price – MEDION presents a new smart vacuum and mopping robot with laser navigation (PHOTO)

Essen (ots) – MEDION is introducing a smart new addition to its
Household range. The MEDION X10 SW is one of the first robot vacuum cleaners
Entry-level segment that scores with laser navigation.
MEDION is expanding its product range in the area of household robots and is introducing…
the smart vacuum robot with wiping function X10 SW. With the practical
With laser navigation, the household helper always has an overview and operation
The app allows you to easily control the cleaning processes.
With an attractive introductory price of 199.95 euros, the X10 SW stands out
its top features set it apart from the other models in its price range. Under
Among other things, the vacuum robot supports control via voice assistant (Alexa and
Google) and via app and also adapts its wiping performance to different needs
floor coverings to always achieve optimal cleaning results. For
The built-in H13 filter is particularly interesting for allergy sufferers
Filters the smallest particles from the air.
With the battery life of the X10 SW, multiple floors can be mastered effortlessly
Living areas are cleaned extremely efficiently thanks to room-specific cleaning
become. The app can be used to adjust the wiping performance perfectly to the respective needs
Coordinate the surface and using the no-go zone function, rooms or
Areas should be closed where, for example, there are many small parts on the floor
lay. The robot also automatically recognizes carpets and fits them
Suction power to clean them effectively. With a motor suction power of
up to 2,700 Pa and an operating time of up to 120 minutes (depending on the
selected mode), the vacuum robot is a long-lasting household helper.
Availability
The MEDION X10 SW is now available in the MEDION shop (https://www.medion.com/de/shop/p
/ vacuum robot-medion-vacuum-robot-x10-sw-wiping-function-laser-navigation-2-700-pa-sa
ugkraft-no-go–go-areas-precise-map creation-multiple-floor-app-control
g-50073584A1?FF_QUERY=x10&FF_POS=8&FF_PAGE=1&FF_PAGESIZE=30&FF_SCORE=100.0&FF_CA
MPAIGN=&FF_CAMPAIGN_PAGE_ID=) available at an introductory price of 199.95 euros.
About MEDION
MEDION is a leading manufacturer of consumer electronics in Germany
Products and providers of digital services for everyone. The range includes smart
Multimedia products, telecommunications services and electronic accessories
an excellent price-performance ratio and a comprehensive range
After-sales service. MEDION has been part of the international since 2011
Lenovo Group, a leading global technology company with customers in
Successful in over 160 countries and worldwide with PCs, laptops, smartphones and
servers.
© 2023 MEDION AG. All rights reserved.
MEDION and the corresponding MEDION logo are protected trademarks of MEDION AG in
Germany and/or other countries. Other brands or product names are for
the respective trademark holders are protected.
Other trademarks and brand names are the property of their respective owners.
Press contact:
TEAM LEWIS
mailto:MEDIONde@teamlewis.com
Further material: http://presseportal.de/pm/9587/5626741
OTS: MEDION
ISIN: DE0006605009
The Medion share is currently trading at a loss of -0.81% and a price of EUR 12.30.