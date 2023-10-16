Precise cleaning at an affordable price – MEDION presents a new smart vacuum and mopping robot with laser navigation (PHOTO)

Essen (ots) – MEDION is introducing a smart new addition to its

Household range. The MEDION X10 SW is one of the first robot vacuum cleaners

Entry-level segment that scores with laser navigation.

MEDION is expanding its product range in the area of ​​household robots and is introducing…

the smart vacuum robot with wiping function X10 SW. With the practical

With laser navigation, the household helper always has an overview and operation

The app allows you to easily control the cleaning processes.

With an attractive introductory price of 199.95 euros, the X10 SW stands out

its top features set it apart from the other models in its price range. Under

Among other things, the vacuum robot supports control via voice assistant (Alexa and

Google) and via app and also adapts its wiping performance to different needs

floor coverings to always achieve optimal cleaning results. For

The built-in H13 filter is particularly interesting for allergy sufferers

Filters the smallest particles from the air.

With the battery life of the X10 SW, multiple floors can be mastered effortlessly

Living areas are cleaned extremely efficiently thanks to room-specific cleaning

become. The app can be used to adjust the wiping performance perfectly to the respective needs

Coordinate the surface and using the no-go zone function, rooms or

Areas should be closed where, for example, there are many small parts on the floor

lay. The robot also automatically recognizes carpets and fits them

Suction power to clean them effectively. With a motor suction power of

up to 2,700 Pa and an operating time of up to 120 minutes (depending on the

selected mode), the vacuum robot is a long-lasting household helper.

Availability

The MEDION X10 SW is now available in the MEDION shop (https://www.medion.com/de/shop/p

/ vacuum robot-medion-vacuum-robot-x10-sw-wiping-function-laser-navigation-2-700-pa-sa

ugkraft-no-go–go-areas-precise-map creation-multiple-floor-app-control

g-50073584A1?FF_QUERY=x10&FF_POS=8&FF_PAGE=1&FF_PAGESIZE=30&FF_SCORE=100.0&FF_CA

MPAIGN=&FF_CAMPAIGN_PAGE_ID=) available at an introductory price of 199.95 euros.

About MEDION

MEDION is a leading manufacturer of consumer electronics in Germany

Products and providers of digital services for everyone. The range includes smart

Multimedia products, telecommunications services and electronic accessories

an excellent price-performance ratio and a comprehensive range

After-sales service. MEDION has been part of the international since 2011

Lenovo Group, a leading global technology company with customers in

Successful in over 160 countries and worldwide with PCs, laptops, smartphones and

servers.

