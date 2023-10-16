Molano won the penultimate stage around Kuang-si, Vader kept the lead

Colombian cyclist Juan Sebastián Moláno won the penultimate fifth stage of the Kole Kuang-si race. At the end of the nearly 210-kilometer course, he was fastest in a bunch sprint after the peloton caught up seven kilometers from the breakaway rider’s finish. Overall, the Dutchman Milan Vader continues to lead, six seconds ahead of the second Frenchman, Rémy Rochas.

Share this: Facebook

X

