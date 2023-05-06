Inverigo, shoots his wife and kills himself. The announcement on Facebook: “You will not see me again”

Inverigo (Como) – He had announced his intentions are Facebook, Maurizio Beghe before shooting his ex-wife, wounding her, and barricade yourself at home with the two daughters of 6 and 8 years to then take his own life with a gunshot to the head.

On the night before the ambush, Beghè, 61, wrote on his social network page: “Goodbye friends and not, acquaintances and not, you won’t see me anymore neither on Facebook nor anywhere else. I hope some will occasionally remember me. I love you”. These words were then followed by other posts with delusional accusations and insults to his ex-wife.

From the words delivered to Facebook he then moved on to deeds. In the afternoon he broke into the Cremnago housea hamlet of Inverigo, where until some time ago he lived with his wife, 32 years old, originally from Carrara like him, and their two girls, before his forced removal.

As soon as the woman opened the door to the house with the girls he found it in front of him. He has them shot in the facebut missing the target e injuring her cheekbone superficially: the woman lost her balance, she found herself on the entrance stairs, so Beghè took the opportunity to lock yourself in with the little ones.

The terrified woman immediately warned the carabinieri, who arrived shortly after from Cantù. As the carabinieri entered the house, the man locked himself in a room and shot himself, killing himself. The two little ones, in shockwere returned unharmed to the mother.