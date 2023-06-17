Home » Invitation to the event rethinking prevention, June 21, 2023, as part of the …
Health

Invitation to the event rethinking prevention, June 21, 2023, as part of the …

by admin
Invitation to the event rethinking prevention, June 21, 2023, as part of the …

Elephantlogic GmbH

Berlin (ots)

How can vaccination quotas for adults in Germany be increased in order to avoid the consequences of infectious diseases? In the past few months, we have been looking for solutions together with experts. Because in Germany vaccination rates for adults remain at a low level. One thing is clear: providing the population with good vaccinations relieves the burden on the healthcare system, because serious and therefore cost-intensive courses of disease and hospitalizations due to infectious diseases can be avoided. In addition, high vaccination rates have a positive effect on the so-called “pandemic preparedness”.

As part of our dialogue series “Vaccinations. – Just do it!” We want to present the ideas and best practices we have collected to the public and discuss them together with politicians. There will also be digital and analogue vaccination pilot projects presenting their initiatives. We invite you cordially:

“Rethinking Prevention”

Closing event of the hackathon series “Vaccinations. – Just do it!”

Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m

SAP Data Space at Hackescher Markt, Rosenthaler Str. 38, Berlin 10178

4:30 p.m. – Reception

16:45 – Welcome

4:55 p.m. – Keynote by Prof. Dr. Marcel Fratzscher

Vaccination as a preventive measure – economic benefit for a society

subsequent QUESTIONNAIRE

5:25 p.m

Final Pitch + Gallery Walk von Cosima Bauer

Ideas, best practices, solutions for better standard adult vaccination rates

5:55 p.m. – Panel discussion: Rethink prevention – increase vaccination rates

Dr. M. Katharina Hüppe, Second deputy chairman of the Federal Association of Physicians in the Public Health Service.

Kristine Luetke, MdB (FDP), member of the health committee

Stephan Noller, Internet entrepreneur and serial entrepreneur, responsible for data security of the digital vaccination card

Martina Stamm-Fibich, MdB (SPD), member of the health committee

Johannes WagnerMdB (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen), member of the health committee

Sina StinshoffModeration

18:45 Uhr – Get-Together

7:30 p.m. – End

Please see the attached program for more information. We are pleased that you are interested in the event – click here to register.

We look forward to seeing you in Berlin!

Press contact:

Katharina Mayer
Corporate Communications Manager
Communications, Government Affairs & Market Access
GSK – GlaxoSmithKline GmbH & Co. KG, Prinzregentenplatz 9, D-81675 Munich

Original content from: Elephantlogic GmbH, transmitted by news aktuell

