Mosquitoes, attention to Skeeter’s syndrome: what it is, symptoms and remedies

With the summer, unfortunately, not only the heat returns but also the annoying buzzing of the mosquitoes and there is no spray or coil that can keep them away. And surely everyone knows – unfortunately – the annoying effects of a mosquito bite: itchy wheals for days.

This happens because at the time of “to the point” one of the 6 mosquito needles that make up what appears to be a single “needle” deals with injecting the saliva in our blood – while 2 others serrate the skin, 2 others act as retractors and the last one takes care of blood sampling. Saliva that not only takes effect numbing in order not to let us notice the sting, but it also has an effect ANTICOAGULANT e irritating to increase blood flow

And if the mosquito bite it turns out to be annoying for every person, unfortunately some have real ones allergic reactionssuch as sufferers of Skeeter syndrome, a rather rare inflammatory reaction. Here’s what it is, how to recognize it and what the remedies are.

Mosquitoes, beware of Skeeter syndrome: what it is

The Skeeter syndrome is one of several forms of allergic response to the bites of mosquito and consists of one inflammatory reaction relatively rara al bite of this insect. Skeeter syndrome is caused by allergenic polypeptides present in the saliva of mosquitoes.

With Skeeter syndrome, at the time of the sting, the body misinterprets the protein present in the saliva come harmful and the immune system responds by triggering a allergic reaction. This syndrome can have a big impact on people’s ability to enjoy the outdoors.

What are the symptoms of skeeter syndrome?

If it is true that each person bets from one mosquito presents itching and swelling, the reaction that people suffering from Skeeter syndrome it is greater and sometimes a single mosquito bite can cause a whole limb to swell.

If when you are bitten by a mosquito the only ones symptoms noticeable are immediate or delayed swelling and local itching is probably not allergic to mosquitoes. The Skeeter syndrome involves a real allergic reaction to the saliva of the mosquito and manifests itself with:

Extensive swelling ;

; Redness or other changes in skin color;

or other changes in skin color; Changes in structure or in temperature skin, like hardness o heat at the puncture site;

or in skin, like o at the puncture site; Low fever ;

; Enlarged lymph nodes ;

; Itching ;

; Pain or soreness.

If these are the most common symptoms of allergic reactionsin very rare cases some subjects may undergo ad anaphylaxis – the most serious type of allergic reaction that requires immediate medical attention. Symptoms of anaphylaxis after a mosquito bite can include:

Skeeter syndrome, what are the remedies for the allergic reaction?

I remedies for the allergic reaction at the bite of mosquito They are different. The treatment for the Skeeter syndrome – except in the most severe cases – focuses on managing the troublesome symptoms. Therefore, a person with this syndrome must always carry with them:

Topical corticosteroids such as hydrocortisone cream;

such as hydrocortisone cream; Oral antihistamines ;

; Products anesthetics e after-sting soothing.



Also, the person must ensure that they apply del ice to reduce swelling, redness and soothe itching and elevate the affected part to reduce swelling.

In severe cases of Skeeter syndromepeople can benefit fromimmunotherapyi.e. a treatment of desensitization towards the specific allergens, exposing the subjects to minimal doses, gradually increasing the quantities over the course of 3-6 months. usually over the course of 3-6 months. The subsequent maintenance phase consists in taking a dose of the preparation, for at least 3-5 consecutive years.