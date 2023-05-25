Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of 25 May 2023

Generali started the session with a hike. The insurance company has announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2023

The major indices of Borsa Italiana and the main European financial centres they started the day with fractional declinesafter the strong correction suffered in the previous session.

At 09.15 the FTSEMib lost 0.05% to 26,511 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share was down 0.04%. Plus sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+0.06%) and the FTSE Italia Star (+0,24%).

I major US stock indexes they finished the day in negative territory. The Dow Jones lost 0.77% to 32,800 points, while the S&P500 closed down 0.73% to 4,115 points. Minus sign also for the Nasdaq (-0.61% at 12,484 points).

Nervous sitting for the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Nikkei index recorded a fractional progress of 0.39% to 30,801 points, after fluctuating between a low of 30,558 points and a high of 30,890 points.

Il bitcoin it remains below 26,500 dollars (less than 24,500 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund it is confirmed at 185 points, with the yield on the 10-year BTP standing at just under 4.35%.

L’euro it dropped below $1.075.

generals it started the session with an increase of 1.2% to 18.09 euros. The insurance company communicated i financial results for the first quarter of 2023. The data showed an improvement in profitability and gross premiums. The management of the Lion of Trieste has confirmed the strategic and financial objectives for 2023 and the dividend policy for the three-year period 2022-2024.



