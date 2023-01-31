Home Health Covid, the pandemic is over. At Sant’Anna only 17 hospitalized
Covid, the pandemic is over. At Sant'Anna only 17 hospitalized

Covid, the pandemic is over. At Sant’Anna only 17 hospitalized

The pandemic seems to have vanished, in the Como area the cases are continuously decreasing, the hospital registers few new admissions and the patients hospitalized in the last month have decreased from 46 to 17. The virus no longer causes serious damage. “Compared to two years ago and also compared to last year, the situation has certainly changed – explains Luigi Pusterla, head of Infectious Diseases of Asst Lariana – today in the whole Lombardy Region we have 25 serious patients hospitalized in intensive care and about 300 patients admitted to the ward. Limited numbers, primarily a consequence of the vaccination campaign. This despite the fact that an almost normal social life has resumed. Let’s think of schools, holidays or social places such as stadiums and cinemas».

