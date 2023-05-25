Home » Colosimo and that precedent of Moranino, “companion and murderous senator”
by admin
Colosimo at the Antimafia and the story of Moranino, on the conscience of the senator, no selfie with Ciavardinibut the crime of three companions and two of their women… The commentary

Maybe something escapes me. Because if against Chiara Colosimo37 years old, from Rome, at the top of the Antimafiathere is only one photo with an inmate, Luigi Ciavardinia former NAR terrorist, during a fundraiser in Rebibbia, well, the opposition in our country is in a bad way and the information is worse.

Rightly very cautious about Colosimoby Gruber, was the brother of Paolo Borsellino, who was a sympathizer and voter of the old, fascist but honest, MSI. PS I am now old, but I remember one well bad storywhich my father, a Nennian PSI deputy since 1948, told me.

The PCI of Get off he had the former, ruthless, Piedmontese partisan leader elected to the Chamber, Francesco Moraninothen sentenced, after the war, to life imprisonment: it was held responsible for the killing of five partisans and two women, defamed as “spies”, but rehabilitated after the Liberation. Moranino returned to Italy, after a long “exile” in hospitable Prague, in 1968, only following the amnesty. on May 19, 1968, the Italian Communist Party and the PSIUP announced the candidacy of the former deputy in the secure senatorial college of Vercelli.

Moranino was elected with 38,446 votes and entered the Industry and Commerce Commission of the Senate. He will die three years later, in 1971, of a heart attack. An ugly page, which the PCI has tried to remove from its history. But what journalists, of the caliber of Mouth and Pansa, already partisans in Piedmont, told the young people for their part. On the senator’s conscience, no selfies with Ciavardinibut the crime of three companions and two of their women…

